/Thousands of barrels with mysterious chemical dumped off the coast of California are making halo rings

Thousands of barrels dumped off the coast of Southern California between the 1930s and 70s are creating strange halos around them. Scientists have been working to figure out what's happening with them and what their contents are. These barrels were discovered in the deep waters of the San Pedro Basin, near Los Angeles, in 2021. The assumption was that they contained DDT, a toxic pesticide that was banned in 1972. However, studies were carried out to reveal what's in them. One such analysis has revealed that the barrels do not contain DDT. Researchers say there is some kind of caustic alkali waste, but what exactly is not clear. Whatever this substance is, it's making eerie halos on the ocean floor as it leeches deep inside. Researchers retrieved samples from the barrels using the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) SuBastian. An analysis of the samples showed the absence of anything acidic. Besides this, the sediment around the barrels had hardened like concrete and was extremely alkaline.

Dr Johanna Gutleben, researcher at UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and the lead author of the study, says that acid was one of the waste streams of DDT. But, they didn't find that. However, they did find toxic chemicals, including the pesticide DDT. "It makes you wonder: What was worse than DDT acid waste to deserve being put into barrels?" he said, as per Daily Mail. A paper published in the journal PNAS Nexus states that the area around the barrels was heavily contaminated with DDT. But the concentration didn't change at different distances. The researchers say that this means that DDT is not linked to whatever is leaking out of those barrels.

Halo barrels found off the coast of Southern California

When the halo barrels were first spotted, scientists noticed strange white rings around them. They feared that the seabed was contaminated with DDT since the pesticide was previously manufactured in large quantities in Southern California by the Montrose Chemical Corporation in Torrance. The company is believed to have dumped up to 2,000 barrels a month of acidic sludge containing DDT into the ocean between 1947 and 1982. But DDT was not the only chemical dumped into the sea. Samples taken from within the halo ring showed that the floor had turned extremely hard in that particular area. A pH 12 was found in the sediment, and was mostly made of a mineral called brucite, Dr Gutleben said.

What do barrels in California ocean contain?

Researchers found that the alkaline waste leeching into the floor reacted with magnesium in the water to form brucite. This created a concrete-like crust. Brucite mixed with water to keep the pH in the surrounding sediment extremely high. The sediment then reacted with seawater to form calcium carbonate, and this is what created the halo rings. This secret material in the barrels has also affected the ecosystem, as only "extremophiles" bacteria can survive inside the rings. Even though some species flourished, the overall biodiversity has taken a hit.

