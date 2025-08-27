/NASA captured mysterious glow off Australia from space. It turned out to be...

NASA satellites have detected a mysterious blue-green glow off Australia’s southern coast. The radiant glimmer in the ocean stumped the world at first, but it is only a phytoplankton bloom in the Great Australian Bight and Tasman Sea. What has astonished everyone is that this bioluminescent spectacle is so strong that it can be seen from space. Phytoplankton are marine organisms that are vital for the ocean ecosystems. The observation was first made by NASA’s PACE spacecraft, which saw the glow between mainland Australia and Tasmania. Scientists used the advanced Ocean Color Instrument to document the turquoise glow in the ocean, Sustainability Times reported. But this was not the only time it was seen from space. The Suomi NPP previously noted the bioluminescence in 2023, followed by the Aqua satellites in 2024. Repeated occurrences of this marine phenomenon helped scientists notice the pattern it follows and how it changes according to seasons. Also Read: Ghostly silence from blue whales is an ominous sign for the world

The phytoplankton in the sea has high concentrations of chlorophyll a, leading to the turquoise glow. It is essential for photosynthesis and as this enables these tiny organisms to thrive in the ocean’s photic zone. As marine life decays in the ocean, it releases nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus, which are absorbed by phytoplankton with the help of sunlight. The reason why this bloom is visible from space is that it goes approximately to a depth of 500 feet and is spread along the shelf break, according to Oceanographer Jochen Kaempf from Flinders University. Besides the green filaments, there are blue hues present, probably from sediment disturbance in shallower areas. It is also possible that different phytoplankton species are present in the ocean.

Importance of Phytoplankton