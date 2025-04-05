In a world full of unusual skincare routines, a woman from Ohio and her breast milk soaps have got the internet talking! Taking to social media, an Ohio entrepreneur identified as Taylor Robinson has revealed that she sells soaps made of expired breast milk. She has claimed that her products have helped numerous people with various skin issues. She runs a company called Leo Jude Soap Co.

Advertisment

Robinson shared that people send them their expired milk, her company then processes the milk with lye, and puts them in moulds to make soaps. She added that it has several benefits.

WATCH | Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font asks PM Modi about Ashok Chakra in Indian flag



"The reaction that I get from people on hearing about breast milk soap is anything from disgust to amazement," she added.

Advertisment

Read more | Australia PM Anthony Albanese falls off stage during campaign event; watch viral video

According to their Instagram bio, the Leo Jude Soap Co. sells "natural soaps & bath products." Their profile is filled with reels of various products besides soaps. They include dry shampoo, chapstick, and natural deodorant.

Advertisment

Is breast milk soap beneficial?

Etsy has numerous pages about customers shipping frozen breast milk to others offering soap made with the breast milk. As per a report on Glamour, a study from 2013 compared the effects of applying human milk on diaper rash and found them to be effective in alleviating symptoms. The report also mentioned a study by Gülşen Vural, a professor of women’s health nursing at Near East University in Northern Cyprus, that looked at the effects of applying breastmilk on babies’ umbilical cord stumps. The study found that the breast milk application resulted in a faster healing than the use of an antiseptic.

Read More | Ex-model claims he drinks his own urine to remain healthy, internet in disbelief

Reactions from people

Reactions to the videos on the Instagram handle of Taylor Robinson's Leo Jude Soap Co. are varied. A user wrote, "Why would anybody be disgusted with breast milk?" Another user expressed their amazement and wrote, "Using breast milk is better than using other animal's milk. Society is just so conditioned to think otherwise." Yet another user asked if they pay people for sending expired breast milk.

Read More | Did Sir Isaac Newton use beer to write his manuscripts? Apple theory adds up...

(With inputs from agencies)