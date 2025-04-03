Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lost his balance and fell off the stage on Thursday (Apr 4) during a campaign event for the national elections on May 3.

Advertisment

Read More | 'Extinction salmon': Australian senator pulls out dead fish in parliament. Here's why

In a video that went viral on the internet, Albanese can be seen falling off the stage while meeting others on the stage. However, he is seen recovering soon. The incident occurred after the leader of the centre-left Labour Party finished his address at the Mining and Energy Union Conference organised in New South Wales.

BREAKING: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese just fell off the stage during a campaign event.



No reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/FoZZqDBDhy — Australians vs. The Agenda (@ausvstheagenda) April 3, 2025

Advertisment

Read More | '1/2-a-million-dollar job no one wants': Why an Australian town is struggling to find a doctor

What was Anthony Albanese's response?

Anthony Albanese was asked about the incident in a radio interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Advertisment

He said, "I stepped back one step. I didn’t fall off the stage ... just one leg went down, but I was sweet."

Read More | 'Seven Indian states are landlocked': Yunus invites China to expand, calls Bangladesh 'only guardian of ocean'

The Australian PM is engaged in campaigning for the May 3 Federal Elections in Australia. On March 28, Albanese officially called this year's election, kicking off a five-week race to the polls. The official election campaign will see Albanese and leader of the Liberal Party Peter Dutton crisscross the country to persuade voters that they are the right person to lead the country. His Labor party is facing tough competition in opinion polls from Peter Dutton.

Read More | ‘Better to split up Bangladesh than…’: Northeast leader’s response to Yunus remark

(With inputs from agencies)