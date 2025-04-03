Internet is filled with trends on health but this one will blow your mind. This self-certified health expert named Troy Casey drinks his own urine and suggests others to do so to remain healthy. He calls himself 'Mr Healthnut' internet.

Why I practice urine therapy. pic.twitter.com/fkAfP07H0j — TROY CASEY - PRESIDENT OF PLANET EARTH (@MrHealthnut) June 20, 2023

Casey who is a former model and authored Ripped at 50: A Journey to Self Love, has been following this practice for years, believing it offers significant health benefits, as per a New York Post report. "I think it teaches your insides a little bit more about yourself. Urine has stem cells, amino acids, and antibodies. It’s the hair of the dog, a direct biofeedback loop. You know what’s wrong with you as soon as you drink your morning pee."

Casey first learned about urine therapy from a breathwork coach who claimed to have cured himself of illness through a method called urine looping. Casey claims that he embraced this method two decades ago.

As per reports, Casey advocates urine therapy and believes that the pharmaceutical industry is purposely covering up natural healing methods to try to prevent people from healing on their own. On his social media profiles, he has shared tutorials for those interested in his urine therapy.

Is urine therapy really healthy? What doctors say?

A report in the Journal of Urology stated that "much of what we have heard about the use of urine therapy has no medical basis, and is [a] folk remedy that can actually worsen the injury."

Dr Michael Aziz, board-certified Internal Medicine physician and author of the Ageless Revolution said that drinking urine can both dehydrate and contaminate you with severe infections, as per reports.

Another research by the National Library of Medicine states that there are 100,000 hits of the search for "urine therapy" on Google, and over 150 videos on the subject on YouTube.

