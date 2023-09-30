Sycamore Gap: Police arrests man in 60s amid reports of tree felling part of TikTok stunt

The police officers in Northumberland arrested a man in his 60s amid an ongoing investigation over the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree which left residents shocked.



The tree, which stood next to the Hadrian’s Wall, was hacked overnight between Wednesday and Thursday in what detectives said was a “deliberate act of vandalism”. The arrest was made amid shocking reports which hinted at a TikTok stunt being the reason behind the vandalism, reported Daily Mail.



The tree gained fame after being featured in an important scene in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and was among the most photographed trees in the United Kingdom.



The police had earlier arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of criminal damage to the Sycamore Gap tree, however, he was later released on bail.

Northumbria police official stated that the man who is in his 60s remains in police custody, after getting arrested on Friday evening, and is assisting officers with inquiries.



Northumbria police's DCI Rebecca Fenney-Menzies said, “The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark – and a local treasure – has quite rightly resulted in an outpour of shock, horror and anger throughout the north-east and farther afield.”



“I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we’re taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice. Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch,” he added.

Police hunt down for any information that can lead to culprit

“If you have seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us – I’d implore you to contact us. I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please avoid any speculation both in the community and on social media,” Fenney-Menzies said.



“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our inquiries,” the officer said.

WATCH | Famous Sycamore Gap tree cut down, teen arrested in England

The tree was said to be 300 years old and was taken care of by both the National Trust and the Park Authority. Northumberland National Park Authority officials stated that the tree was "part of England's identity" as it had been "a real inspiration" to writers, artists and photographers.



"A lot of people have a deep connection to this place, and fond memories of this place, and to have lost that is a real shame,” said Chief Executive Tony Gates.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.