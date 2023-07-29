Subway's tuna controversy ends: Woman's claim of fake tuna tossed out

A lawsuit filed by a California woman, Nilima Amin, claiming that Subway's tuna products did not contain real tuna has been dismissed.

Subway and the plaintiff reached an agreement to dismiss the case with prejudice, putting an end to the Subway tuna saga that began in 2021.

The controversy surrounding Subway's tuna had led to widespread media investigations and sparked numerous jokes and memes, reported the Guardian.

Subway's defence and media investigations

Since the lawsuit's filing, Subway had staunchly defended its use of "high-quality, premium, and 100% real" tuna, even launching the website subwaytunafacts.com.

The New York Times conducted its investigation, with a food testing lab unable to detect any tuna or finding a substance other than fish in Subway's tuna. In contrast, Inside Edition's experiment supported Subway's claims, revealing the use of real tuna.

Lawsuit sparks humour and memes

Despite Subway's persistent claims, the lawsuit gave rise to countless jokes and memes mocking the company's alleged use of a mystery substance as tuna. Even Jessica Simpson, famous for her "Chicken of the Sea" confusion, posted a joke on X (formerly Twitter) about the controversy.

Withdrawal request and Subway's response

In May of the current year, Amin sought to withdraw the lawsuit due to pregnancy-related health issues.

Subway responded by demanding sanctions, arguing that Amin's proposed exit indicated her lawyers' realisation that a substantial settlement was unlikely.

Amin's legal team contended that there was a credible basis for their claims, supported by testing and evidence suggesting something amiss with Subway's tuna.

Also watch | US: Indian student found starving & abandoned in Chicago; woman's mother writes to Jaishankar

Judge's ruling and Subway's statement

US District Judge Jon Tigar will rule on Subway's request for sanctions against Amin's lawyers for bringing a purportedly frivolous class action that allegedly harmed Subway franchisees and the brand. Despite the lawsuit's dismissal, Subway firmly asserted that it serves "100% real, wild-caught tuna" and criticised the spread of what they call "harmful misinformation" arising from the legal battle.

The dismissal of the Subway tuna lawsuit marks the conclusion of a contentious legal battle that had raised doubts and humour surrounding the ingredients of Subway's tuna products. Subway's adamant defence and the media's investigations added to the intrigue, leading to a significant impact on the public perception of the fast-food chain's tuna offerings.