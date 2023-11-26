Stray dog expresses ‘grief’ after lifesaver biker dies in road accident, visits mother

A shocking story of an empathetic, remorseful dog has emerged out of the south Indian state of Karnataka.

In the state’s Bhadravathi area, in Shivamogga district, a 21-year-old biker succumbed to head injuries on November 16 after he tried avoiding hitting a stray dog on the road.

What happened next was simply flabbergasting.

The dog walked all the way down to the biker’s house while following the vehicle that carried his dead body almost 8km away.

After fighting off other stray dogs near biker Tippesh's house, the dog finally entered his house and reached out to his mother, Yashodamma.

Yashodamma told how the dog apparently expressed its grief.

"The dog tried to approach our house after the funeral, but other strays in the area fought it off. It finally entered the house after a few days and rested its head on my hand. We felt the dog was trying to convey grief over Tippesh's death. It is now living with us," she was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

A relative of Tippesh said the dog stuck around near the house even during his funeral.

"The canine was around even during the funeral near the house. Three days later, the dog entered the house and cosied up to Tippesh's mother," Sandeep HS, a relative of Tippesh, was quoted as saying.

Now, videos of the dog and Yashodamma have gone viral on the internet.

Tippesh, who hails from Kyasanakere in Davanagere's Honnalli area, was returning home after dropping his sister at a nearby bus stop on November 17.

According to Tippesh’s family, they are “not angry with the dog”. "It was an accident and we unfortunately lost our brother," said Tippesh’s sister Chandana.