Bangladesh: Nine goats were jailed for eating grass in graveyard, they are finally free

After spending more than a year in "prison", a total of nine goats were released on Friday (Nov 24), in Barisal, a city on the banks of the Kirtankhola river in south-central Bangladesh, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The report added that they apparently sent to prison for eating grass and leaves of trees in a graveyard in Barishal city.

Newly elected Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Mayor Abul Khair Abdullah (Khokon Serniabat) directed the release of the goats.

Last year on December 6, the animals were detained and held for approximately one year.

As per the report, the then BCC administrative official Swapon Kumar Das confirmed the development to the media outlet.

The move of release came after Shahriar Sachib Rajib, owner of the goats, appealed to the BCC mayor for release recently.