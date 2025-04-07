The success stories of billionaires and millionaires have always piqued everyone's interest. Today, we have brought an inspiring story of business magnate Binod Chaudhary, Nepal's sole billionaire.

Chaudhary is the chairman and president of the Chaudhary Group known as CG Corp Global, the maker of the popular Wai Wai noodles.

Personal life

With roots in Rajasthan, India, Binod was born in Kathmandu to a Marwari family. His grandfather, Bhuramal Das Chaudhary, migrated to Nepal in the 19th century and started a textile business.

Binod Chaudhary's entrepreneurial journey

Chaudhary is a third-generation businessman, and his entrepreneurial journey started by chance. While his father was running the family's textile business, Binod was about to head to India to study chartered accountancy. However, his father fell ill with a heart issue.

Being the eldest son of the family, he has the responsibility of his family's textile business.

"My life was overnight changed completely. I did not have a choice at all. But it has made me a tougher man," Binod told The Telegraph.

In another interview with the Hong Kong Tatler, he stated, "I would have liked to study further but I was required to do my duty" in an interview.

How he built a successful conglomerate

In 1973, his first independent business company, Copper Floor, was a huge success. However, he achieved massive success when he introduced instant noodles, Wai Wai, which became a household name, not just in Nepal, but across the globe.

Binod is often referred to as the Noodle King, because of the popular brand.

The idea to launch the brand of instant noodles came from his trip to Thailand. Soon after the launch of Wai Wai, his business saw a major boom. Soon, the noodles were launched in India, where they also captured the hearts of noodle lovers.

With a net worth of $2 billion, Chaudhary's biggest assets are his stakes in Nepal's Nabil Bank and CG Foods. Apart from this, he also owns a chain of luxury hotels.