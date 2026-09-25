/Starlink showdown at UN: Israel envoy offers device to Iranian diplomat, video goes viral | Watch

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon approached an Iranian diplomat at the UN General Assembly on Thursday (Sep 24) and attempted to hand him a Starlink satellite internet terminal used moments earlier by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his speech.

The exchange, captured on video and later posted by Danon on social media, showed the Iranian representative declining to engage and turning away as the Israeli envoy spoke to him.

Netanyahu slams Iran using Starlink device

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During his fiery speech at the UNGA, Netanyahu assailed enemies and allies alike, sparking uproar in the chamber. Taking aim at Iran, the Israeli PM brandished a Starlink and commented that the device could help Iranians access information and communicate freely despite restrictions imposed by authorities.

“This is a communications device that enables people to access the truth. That is what the Iranian regime fears. It spends billions to censor the internet.” He then told the assembly that he would leave it with the UN president so it could be passed to the Iranian delegation. “So when they inevitably defect, they too will be able to freely tell their story on social media,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu claimed that Iran’s leadership was particularly concerned about its population gaining access to the internet, portraying Starlink as a tool for freedom of thought and expression.

Dozens of delegates walked out as the Israeli prime minister began speaking. Netanyahu responded by calling those who left “moral cowards” and used much of his address to defend Israel’s military actions and attack critics of the country.

He also rejected accusations of genocide against Israel, saying: “Israel didn’t commit genocide. Israel prevented genocide.” His remarks came amid continued international criticism of Israel’s conduct in the Gaza conflict.

‘Take it and deliver it back to Tehran’

In a video that is now going viral, Danon can be heard offering the Starlink device to Iranian diplomat Nasser Asadi. “If you heard the Prime Minister, you would understand how useful it could be in helping the Iranian people gain their freedom after what you did to them,” Danon said.

“Do you want to take it and deliver it back to Tehran? It could be very useful for people in Iran,” he added.

Danon then said: “We love the Iranian people, and we pray for regime change in Iran. The day will come.”

Asadi did not respond to the remarks and appeared to turn away from Danon. Danon later posted the footage online with the caption: “The Iranian representative didn’t want the starlink.”

Iran’s months-long internet blackout

The exchange referred to a major internet shutdown in Iran earlier this year. Global internet access in the country was disrupted for nearly three months during a crackdown that followed protests in January. Access began to return in late May after an 88-day blackout, according to reporting at the time.