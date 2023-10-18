ugc_banner

Fired Starbucks employee leaks secret coffee recipes online in vengeance

California, USEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 18, 2023, 05:36 PM IST

Starbucks coffee Photograph:(Others)

A former Starbucks employee has shared secret Starbucks recipes on X, allowing coffee lovers to replicate the popular drinks at home. 

A former Starbucks worker has caused quite a buzz on social media by spilling the beans about the coffee chain's secret recipes. The images clicked by the sacked barista are going viral on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. 

Starbucks is famous for its special drinks like the Java Chip Frappe. But it's also known for being a bit pricey. While Starbucks sells its own cold coffee drinks in its stores, these leaked recipes let people make Starbucks-like drinks at home. 

The viral thread has recipes for all sorts of drinks, from cold brews to frappes, and it has gotten lots of reactions since it first appeared.

Take a look at the thread here:

The pictures went viral and many people were thrilled that they could now make their favourite Starbucks drinks in the comfort of their own homes. Many even bookmarked the thread to reference later.

One person said, "Recipes!!! Starbucks lovers, this thread is a gift for all of you!! This is what happens when you don't treat your employees well – by paying them low wages, not giving them employee benefits, and punishing them for trying to form a union!"

A few X users expressed worry about potential changes in rules and contracts for upcoming Starbucks employees. There were also cautions that the former Starbucks employee who posted the images, could face consequences for disclosing the company's confidential data.

Starbucks has not issued an official statement with regards to this leak. 

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University in 2017 and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. Her core interests lie in long-form explainers and data-driven stories. To connect with her, drop her an email at Sneha.Swaminathan@wionews.com. 

