Fired Starbucks employee leaks secret coffee recipes online in vengeance

A former Starbucks worker has caused quite a buzz on social media by spilling the beans about the coffee chain's secret recipes. The images clicked by the sacked barista are going viral on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Starbucks is famous for its special drinks like the Java Chip Frappe. But it's also known for being a bit pricey. While Starbucks sells its own cold coffee drinks in its stores, these leaked recipes let people make Starbucks-like drinks at home.

The viral thread has recipes for all sorts of drinks, from cold brews to frappes, and it has gotten lots of reactions since it first appeared.

Take a look at the thread here: A Starbucks employee got fired and she posted every Starbucks drink recipe. you’re welcome 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dA8v2jsOET — Ꮶᴀʟʏᴀɴ ×͜× (@IamKalyanRaksha) October 14, 2023 × A Starbucks employee got fired and she posted every Starbucks drink recipe. you’re welcome 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dA8v2jsOET — Ꮶᴀʟʏᴀɴ ×͜× (@IamKalyanRaksha) October 14, 2023 × The pictures went viral and many people were thrilled that they could now make their favourite Starbucks drinks in the comfort of their own homes. Many even bookmarked the thread to reference later.

One person said, "Recipes!!! Starbucks lovers, this thread is a gift for all of you!! This is what happens when you don't treat your employees well – by paying them low wages, not giving them employee benefits, and punishing them for trying to form a union!"

A few X users expressed worry about potential changes in rules and contracts for upcoming Starbucks employees. There were also cautions that the former Starbucks employee who posted the images, could face consequences for disclosing the company's confidential data.

Starbucks has not issued an official statement with regards to this leak.