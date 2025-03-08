A Space Force ship that went on a secret mission is back after carrying out mysterious tests in orbit. The Boeing-made X-37B vessel spent 434 days in orbit after being quietly launched by SpaceX in 2023 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday morning.

The US Space Force released a statement, saying that it landed the unmanned spaceplane to exercise its rapid ability to launch and recover its systems across multiple sites. The X-37B was on Mission 7, and this was the first time it was launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket to a Highly Elliptical Orbit.

“Mission 7 broke new ground by showcasing the X-37B’s ability to flexibly accomplish its test and experimentation objectives across orbital regimens,” Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman said.

“The successful execution of the aerobreaking manoeuvre underscores the US Space Force’s commitment to pushing the bounds of novel space operation in a safe and responsible manner,” he added.

While in orbit, the spaceplane conducted several tests and experiments aimed at demonstrating the X-37B’s robust manoeuvre capability. The agency is working to create a versatile, reusable, and sustainable fleet for future projects.

Space Force trying to learn about space environment

The Space Force used the spaceplane to learn more about the space environment. It tested space domain awareness technology experiments while in orbit, which will help USSF conduct space operations at a time when the region is seeing a rise in the number of stakeholders.

The statement further informed that Mission 7 successfully performed its deorbit and landing procedures.

Calling the mission a significant milestone, X-37B Program Director, Lt. Col. Blaine Stewart, said, "Mission 7’s operation in a new orbital regime, its novel aerobraking manoeuvre, and its testing of space domain awareness experiments have written an exciting new chapter in the X-37B program."