Soon, that list will grow much longer, says Musk on space travel

SpaceX chief Elon Musk while mentioning people who have walked on the Moon in a tweet said "soon, that list will grow much longer as humanity reaches new heights."

List of people that have walked on the Moon:

Neil Armstrong 🇺🇸🪦

Buzz Aldrin 🇺🇸 91 yo

Pete Conrad 🇺🇸🪦

Alan Bean 🇺🇸🪦

Alan Shepard 🇺🇸🪦

Edgar Mitchell 🇺🇸🪦

David Scott 🇺🇸 89 yo

James Irwin 🇺🇸🪦

John Young 🇺🇸🪦

Charles Duke 🇺🇸 86 yo

Eugene Cernan 🇺🇸🪦

Harrison Schmitt 🇺🇸 86 yo — Fermat's Library (@fermatslibrary) November 14, 2021 ×

Musk's latest tweet on space travel comes as a SpaceX capsule landed at the International Space Station(ISS) last week carrying four astronauts as part of its partnership with NASA.

The current mission named Crew-3 had blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida carrying astronauts Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Raja Chari. The spaceship Endurance docked at ISS last Thursday.

Chari, 44 who is a US Air Force colonel along with Marshburn, 61, a medical doctor and Maurer,34, are set to stay in space for six months.

Maurer is a science engineer while Barron served in the Navy. Marshburn had travelled space on two earlier occasions and had also taken spacewalks.

The US astronauts will conduct space exploration and carry out scientific research and are likely to undertake spacewalks to upgrade sections of the space station. They were accompanied by German astronaut Matthias Maurer from the European Space Agency.

(With inputs from Agencies)