Singapore: Indian-origin ex-lawyer sentenced to jail for misappropriating S$480,000

An Indian-origin former lawyer in Singapore has been given 3 years and 11 months in jail after he was found guilty of misappropriating funds worth SGD 480,000 entrusted to him by three clients. The ex-lawyer, Gurdaib Singh Pala Singh, reportedly committed the offences between 2011 and 2016. As per one allegation, the 70-year-old ex-lawyer also continued to act as an advocate and charge fees from clients even after he was expelled from the law firm.

Singh used to work with Gurdaib Cheong & Partners (GCP) law firm. Last July, Singh pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal breach of trust involving nearly SGD 459,000 and an offence under the Legal Profession Act. A third breach of trust charge was also considered during the sentencing of the trial.

Charges against the ex-lawyer

In December 2010, Zulkifli Osman hired GCP to help sell his late father's flat. The flat was sold in July 2011, and GCP got over SGD 356,000 from the sale for Zulkifli. Zulkifli and Singh agreed that Zulkifli's brother would get SG$ 138,876.50 from the total sum.

Zulkifli put SG$ 138,876 into GCP's account for his brother on December 15, 2011. But between December 2011 and May 2012, Singh used Zulkifli's money for other things without permission, for instance, office expenses.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norman Yew said, “Between November 18 and December 23, 2014, Singh misappropriated the money and used it to pay for items such as GCP's office expenses.”

Zulkifli asked Singh three times between August 2012 and July 2014 to give him some of the money back, but Singh had already spent it. Singh then gave Zulkifli SG$10,156 from other clients' money.

In June 2015, Zulkifli asked for the rest of his money, but Singh didn't give him anything. Singh got removed from the company in 2018 but still took money from a man for divorce help in 2019. When the man asked for a refund in 2020, Singh only gave back S$1,000 out of S$1,750.