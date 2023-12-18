Saudi Arabia: Gaming and e-sports district launched at Qiddiya City, says report

Qiddiya is an entertainment megaproject to be established in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and developers of the mega-project announced the launch of the site's Gaming and Esports District on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the agency, the Qiddiya Investment Company stated that it planned to create Qiddiya a global centre for gaming and esports.

It added that it wants to attract some of the industry's greatest stars from around the world.

As quoted by Arab News, the managing director of QIC, Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood, said: "The gaming and esports sector is one of the fastest growing, and we can see the ambitious plans of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to advance it."

"Our role will be to host major events and tournaments by developing the infrastructure so that Qiddiya City can invite the world to live, learn and compete in gaming and esports.

"The gaming and esports district is not only for esports professionals, but rather for gaming enthusiasts of all levels and ages, the district turns the world of gaming into a tangible reality. This area will be the place where the gaming community feels welcome," Aldawood said.

The press agency mentioned that the 500,000-square-metre centre will be divided into four unique sections, each centred on a main stadium with a capacity of 73,000 spectators.

It also said that the world's largest indoor LED screen among all e-sports arenas.

The district will also host up to 25 esports clubs from around the world to live, train and compete.

As per reports, the company stated that it plans to welcome 10 million visitors annually by 2030.