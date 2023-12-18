LIVE TV
Video shows massive fire at main oil terminal in Guinea, at least 13 dead

Conakry, GuineaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Dec 18, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
main img

This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage on December 18, 2023 shows flames from the fire at Conakry's main fuel depot. Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

The blaze was largely contained by the firefighters by Monday afternoon 

At least 13 people have died and dozens were injured after an explosion and fire at the main fuel depot in Guinea on Monday (Dec 18), the news agency Reuters reported citing a senior police source. The government has issued a warning that the incident could impact the population negatively. 

A witness told the news agency that the explosion at the oil terminal rocked the Kaloum administrative district in downtown Conakry early in the morning. Hundreds flew the region after the explosion blew out the windows of nearby homes. 

Jean Traore, who is the head of civil protection confirmed that 88 people were injured when he earlier said that the death toll was 11. 

The reports have mentioned that the extent of the damage done by the explosion was unknown and so is the origin of the fire, but the blaze was largely contained by the firefighters by Monday afternoon. 

In a statement, the government said that an investigation would be launched to determine what caused it and any parties responsible. 

Watch the video: 

Also read: Miracle in the storm: 4-month-old US baby found alive in tree after tornado lifts bassinet 

Without providing details, the statement added that the scale of the incident "could have a direct impact on the population". 

Earlier, a massive fire and billowing black smoke were visible from miles away, as several tanker trucks left the Conakry depot, escorted by soldiers and police. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

