Sara Sharif case: Pakistani police recover five children from grandfather’s house

Five children of the man who fled from the UK with his wife and brother after his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif was found dead in Surrey were found by Pakistan police in Jhelum on Monday, police officials said.

Police recovered the children during a search for on-the-run Urfan Sharif (41), Beinash Batool (29) and Sharif’s brother Faisal Malik (28). Sharif’s five children were found at his father Muhammad Sharif’s house in the northern city of Jhelum.

Dozens of police officers raided the home of Sara’s grandfather on Monday.

What is the shocking case of 10-year-old Sara Sharif?

Sara Sharif used to live with her father, Sharif and her step-mother Batool in Woking, Surrey. Sara was found dead in her family home on August 10, a day after her father and stepmother fled to Pakistan.

Post-mortem tests found Sara sustained “multiple and extensive injuries”.

Her father and stepmother left the UK with five other children aged between one and 13. It was Sara’s father Sharif who made an emergency call on 999 as soon as he landed in Islamabad to the UK, a day after he fled the country.

Since then, Pakistan police have been hunting for Sharif, his partner and his brother for weeks but have failed to find them.

After weeks into hiding, Sara’s stepmother and her father Sharif released a video footage from an undisclosed location. This was the first time since the girl was found dead that they spoke publicly. In the video, Batool read from a notebook and described Sara’s death as “an incident” and said the family is willing to cooperate with British authorities.

Batool also expressed concern for the family's safety, saying they had been forced into "hiding".

In an interview with the Polish television programme "Uwaga!", Sara's mother, Olga Sharif, shared the distressing account of her visit to see her daughter's body in a mortuary.

She said, "One of her cheeks was swollen and the other side was bruised.

Olga and Sharif separated in 2015 and Sara, along with her older brother lived with her until 2019, when a family court determined they should reside with their father.

While Olga retained equal rights to visit her children, she said she found it increasingly challenging to maintain those rights as time went on.

How five children ended up in Pakistan?

Pakistan police believe that the family landed at Islamabad International Airport early on August 10, travelled to the city of Jhelum where they stayed for a few days, stopped for a few hours in the village of Domeli and left on August 13.

Sharif’s father Muhammad told BBC that he met his son and his wife along with five children when they fled from the UK.

"They told me they were scared and ran from the UK," Muhammad said, adding: "I told them the kids will stay with me, you go wherever you want to go.”

He further declined any contact with Sharif or his wife.

(With inputs from agencies)

