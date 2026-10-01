/Read the letter Donald Trump is sending to Americans with $500 ACA refunds

More than 950,000 Americans across 30 states who were enrolled in Affordable Care Act health insurance plans will receive $500 checks from the US Treasury. The payments will start rolling out on Thursday (October 1), as per a White House fact sheet. They will be accompanied by a letter from President Donald Trump. He had announced the refunds earlier this month. He accused the Biden administration of overcharging enrollees and said it "accumulated a significant surplus of funds that were not used to benefit the Americans who paid these higher premiums."

One family could also receive multiple checks if more than one member were impacted, an administration official said. The payments come a month before the midterm elections. In addition to this, Trump has also promised more cash payments to Americans if the Republicans retain control over the House and Senate in November. He has announced a $5,000 "Trump dividend" to every American adult.

Trump's letter on ACA refunds attacks the Biden administration for taking extra money from "hard-working Americans." The letter from Trump reads, “For years, the Biden Administration overcharged you to fund the operation of HealthCare.gov. That money belongs to hard-working Americans, not the Government, and now, I am returning it to you!”

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Read Trump's ACA letter

For years, the Biden Administration overcharged you to fund the operation of HealthCare.gov. That money belongs to hard-working Americans, not the Government, and now, I am returning it to you!

With this Historic Action, my Administration is taking the surplus funds that accumulated from the Obamacare "Premium Tax" and issuing a one-time $500 REFUND to Americans who use the HealthCare.gov platform to purchase their health insurance, but who do not receive Taxpayer Subsidies to help pay for their Coverage. You have paid into this flawed System, and now you are finally getting something back.

Healthcare Dollars should benefit Patients, not Insurance Companies or Government Bureaucrats. Since returning to office, I have fought to lower Healthcare Costs, increase Accountability, and Put Patients First. Through TrumpRx, we are delivering massive discounts on Household Prescription Drugs, and my Most-Favored-Nation Pricing Agreements have already saved Americans more than 1 Billion Dollars on much-needed Medications. We also secured an unprecedented 50 Billion Dollar investment to transform Rural Healthcare, expanded access to Health Saving Accounts for millions of people on Obamacare, and restored Price Transparency, all while rooting out the Waste, Fraud, and Abuse across our Healthcare System.

I am proud to return your money to you, and I will never stop fighting to put the American People FIRST, restore Affordability, protect your hard-earned money, and lower the Cost of Healthcare.

May God bless you, and may He continue to bless the United States of America!

Sincerely,

DONALD J. TRUMP

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Who qualifies for the $500 payments?



Only eligible consumers in 30 states that use the federally operated health insurance exchange are eligible. Twenty of these states do not use the federal exchange for the operations of their Obamacare markets. It intends to return hundreds of millions of dollars collected in excess through the ACA exchanges.