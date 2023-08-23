PM Modi notices Indian flag on ground at BRICS 2023, this is what he does next | WATCH

During a group photo session at the 15th BRICS Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated a remarkable show of respect for his country's flag. As he noticed the Indian tricolour on the ground, symbolising his standing position, he carefully avoided stepping on it. Instead, he picked it up and kept it with him. His act of reverence did not go unnoticed, as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa promptly followed suit.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Johannesburg, South Africa | PM Narendra Modi notices Indian Tricolour on the ground (to denote standing position) during the group photo at BRICS, makes sure to not step on it, picks it up and keeps it with him. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa follows suit.

Bilateral meeting between Modi, Ramaphosa

On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a bilateral meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. This meeting served as an opportunity for both leaders to assess the progress achieved in their countries' bilateral relations and to exchange perspectives on a range of regional and multilateral issues. They also explored avenues for strengthening the collective voice of the Global South.

Satisfaction over bilateral progress

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported that Prime Minister Modi and President Ramaphosa expressed their contentment with the advancements made across various domains, encompassing defence, agriculture, trade and investment, health, conservation, and people-to-people ties. This signified the positive trajectory of the India-South Africa relationship.

Continued multilateral cooperation

In addition to the bilateral discussions, Modi and Ramaphosa deliberated on sustained collaboration within multilateral forums and mutual interests in regional and global affairs. President Ramaphosa voiced his full support for India's presidency of the G20 and commended India for extending full membership to the African Union in the G20. He also expressed eagerness to visit New Delhi for the upcoming G-20 Summit.

This meeting underscored the commitment of India and South Africa to furthering their partnership, fostering regional stability, and advancing the interests of the Global South on the international stage.