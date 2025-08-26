/Perth ranks highest in Australia's meth consumption: 70 doses per 1000 people everyday - Here's what's happening

Perth has increasingly been labelled Australia’s “meth capital,” with alarmingly high consumption rates that rank among the highest globally. According to data from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC), wastewater analysis reveals that residents of Western Australia are consuming approximately 70 doses of methamphetamine per 1,000 people each day—significantly above the national average. This persistent trend reflects a growing public health crisis. A 2025 report highlighted a 21% nationwide surge in meth use over just one year, with Western Australia leading all states in per capita consumption. Experts warn that such figures point to widespread social, economic, and mental health consequences. Authorities continue to grapple with the challenge of reducing supply while addressing the deeper, systemic causes driving demand for the drug in Perth and surrounding regions.

Why is Western Australia so heavily affected?

A critical question emerging from the meth crisis in Perth is: why is Western Australia so heavily affected? Analysts suggest that both geography and economics play significant roles in the state’s outsized meth problem. Perth’s geographic location, facing the Indian Ocean and situated closer to Southeast Asia than other major Australian cities, makes it a strategic and convenient entry point for drug traffickers. In particular, the Golden Triangle—an area that includes Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand—is known as one of the world's most prolific methamphetamine production regions. Traffickers exploit maritime routes to move large quantities of meth into Western Australia, often evading detection.

In addition to location, economic factors have also contributed. The price of meth has dropped significantly in recent years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions pushed the street price of a gram of meth to nearly A$800. Post-pandemic, however, increased supply and smoother trafficking routes have led to prices falling to around A$300 per gram. This dramatic drop has made meth far more accessible across a wide range of socio-economic groups, from struggling individuals in disadvantaged communities to recreational users in affluent areas. This combination of increased supply, reduced cost, and strategic geography has made Perth particularly vulnerable to the ongoing methamphetamine epidem

Methamphetamine use in Perth cuts across all segments of society, affecting mine workers, tradespeople, professionals, and even the judiciary. The impact is widespread—hospitals face multiple meth-related admissions daily, and police link the drug to rising violent crime and road fatalities. Despite major law enforcement efforts, including multi-million dollar drug busts in 2025, meth remains prevalent. Authorities have intercepted large shipments concealed in rice bags, cordial bottles, and even wall coatings. In response, the WA government launched the Methamphetamine Action Plan in 2017, investing over A$240 million into treatment, education, and enforcement. While initial signs showed some progress, experts believe that lasting change will require a broader approach, combining policing with sustained social and health-focused strategies. Perth continues to be the epicenter of Australia’s meth crisis.

