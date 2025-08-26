/'Act of aggression': Australia accuses Iran of platting ‘antisemitic attacks,’ expels Iranian ambassador - How Israel reacted

For the first time since World War II, Australia has expelled Iran's ambassador, accusing the country of being behind antisemitic arson attacks in Melbourne and Sydney. On Tuesday (Aug 26), Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that intelligence services reached a disturbing conclusion and therefore his government has arrived at a decision to declare Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi "persona non grata." Australia ordered him and three other officials to leave the country within seven days. The Albanese-led country also withdrew its own ambassador to Iran and suspended the embassy's operations in Tehran. Australia has had an embassy in Tehran since 1968.

The Australian PM said that no physical injuries were reported in the two attacks in Sydney and Melbourne. In his address, he said, "These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil. They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community. It is totally unacceptable." He also added that Australia will also legislate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

What Australian spy chief Michael Burgess said

Australian intelligence chief Michael Burgess announced that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was behind at least two antisemitic attacks in Australia, possibly more, according to findings from a thorough investigation. The Guard is said to have operated through a hidden network of proxies to mask its involvement. While the attacks targeted Jewish interests, Iran’s official embassy and diplomats in Australia were not found to be directly involved. Burgess emphasised that the intelligence community is still probing other similar incidents for potential Iranian links. He strongly condemned Iran’s actions, saying they posed serious threats to public safety, deeply unsettled the Jewish community, and damaged Australia’s social harmony. The revelation highlights growing concerns over foreign interference and covert operations on Australian soil. Burgess warned that such actions are not only hostile but also violate Australia’s values and sovereignty. This marks a rare public accusation from Australia against a foreign state’s military wing for domestic attacks.

Meanwhile, Israel's embassy in Australia welcomed the government's decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation stating that they have long advocated for it. The Israeli embassy added that Iran's regime is not only a threat to Jews or Israel, but to the entire free world. “Iran's regime is not only a threat to Jews or Israel, it endangers the entire free world, including Australia. A strong and important move,” it added.

