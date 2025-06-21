'Women are stronger than men': Khamenei’s old posts go viral amid Israel-Iran tensions

Amid ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, old social media post of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have surfaced drawing attention for his unexpectedly liberal and feminist tone. Some over a old post show Khamenei expressing support for women’s rights, sharing an interest in poetry, and backing the Black Lives Matter movement.

These resurfaced remarks show a surprisingly different image of Khamenei, prompting many on social media to call him progressive in his views. In several women-focused posts, he not only advocated for gender equality but also expressed thoughts on love and relationships.

In a post on X (formerly known as twitter), Khamenei said, "Man has a responsibility to understand #woman's needs and feelings and must not be neglectful toward her #emotional state."

Comparing the strength between both the gender, he highlighted, "Women are stronger than men. Women can completely control and influence men with their wisdom and delicacy."



"I'm not into cinema and visual arts but when it comes to poetry and novels, I'm not just a typical audience," he added.



In an another post, Khamenei expressed his thoughts on a book that he read, which was written by India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to understand the country's past. "Before studying "Glimpses of World History" by Mr. #Nehru I didn't know #India before colonization had undergone so many important #advances," he also said.



“What a lovely Islamist you are, ” an user said.

Other user stated, “The truly great rulers care for all their people's needs.”