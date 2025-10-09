A menu featuring the terror targets by India during Operation Sindoor was heavily shared on the internet and was claimed to be from the 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF. Now it turned out that the menu was not official and nothing like that was displayed on an official level. The menu went viral due to the names of the dishes, which were inspired by the targets India hit in Pakistan after the April 22 Phalgam attack.

The menu had dishes: Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala, Rafiqui Rhara Mutton, Bholari Paneer Methi Malai, Sukkur Savera Kofta, Sargodha Dal Makhani, Jacobabad Mewa Pulao, and Bahawalpur Naan as main course items. For dessert, the menu had Balakot Tiramisu, Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda, and Muridke Meetha Pan.

But a journalist revealed on X that it was not the actual menu and was created just for fun on the local station level.

"The fun menu doing rounds is not an official IAF menu and nor was it served at the At Home organised by the IAF chief, where the President was the Chief Guest. If I had known there would be this controversy, I would have clicked the picture of the menu there. The menu doing rounds was part of the internal menu of a unit. Made for some fun, laughter internally at the local station level," the journalist named Snehesh wrote on X.



IAF marks 93rd anniversary

On the 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that the Indian Air Force’s “bold and precise” attacks on enemy targets during Operation Sindoor restored the rightful place of offensive air action in the national consciousness. “Our performance in Operation Sindoor fills us with professional pride. We proved to the world how air power can be effectively used in shaping military outcomes in just a few days,” he said.

“Our robust air defence architecture and offensive employment of long-range surface-to-air missile systems limited the adversary’s ability to operate and ensured safety of our vital assets,” he added. The Chief of Air Staff described Operation Sindoor as a shining example of what can be achieved through “meticulous planning, disciplined training and determined execution.”