'Package for one': Chopped finger mailed to French President Emmanuel Macron, authorities confused

In a spooky incident, a severed human finger was mailed to French President Emmanuel Macron by first-class post. The package was delivered to the Elysee Palace, the official residence of Macron without a note of explanation.

The police are yet to ID the suspect as investigations are underway to ascertain the motive behind the move. They, however, have opened the case for “threat of a crime or offense against an elected official”, reported CNN.

“The finger was initially put in a fridge where the police put their snacks. This was to make sure it was preserved and could be analysed as quickly as possible," a source from the president's office told the Evening Standard.

After opening the rather macabre package, the authorities carried out tests on it which revealed that the finger belonged to a "living human being," who was contacted and given "full medical support". The person, however, was not identified due to medical confidentiality, according to reports.

Over the years, the French president has received several unpleasant items in his mail, including bullets but this was the first time that an amputated body part was delivered.

The incident came ahead of the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris which Macron is expected to lead. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the guest of honour at his year's parade which has forced authorities to ramp up security measures.

France has been bubbling after a series of protests in recent months. Macron has been the most divisive figure, standing in the middle and bearing the brunt of it.

While the first few months of the year saw vociferous protests against his highly unpopular pension reform plan, the last few weeks have seen riots, protests and arson across the country after the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old French-Algerian delivery driver Nahel M.

Hence, authorities are not ruling out that an angry protester may have sent the finger to send a message to Macron as well as his government.

(With inputs from agencies)