The owner of the house, which was shown as the residence of TV character Walter White of the iconic American show Breaking Bad has been put up for sale, according to media reports early Thursday (Jan 9).

The house is located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States (US). This ranch-style residence features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a backyard pool.

A report by the Guardian early Thursday said that the house has been put up for sale for $4 million.

'Our family home since 1973'

Speaking to local media, homeowner Joanne Quintana said that the house's popularity among people who were fans of Breaking Bad had come at a cost to her family's quality of life.

Quintana said that she and her family have been living in this house since 1973. “So we’re going to walk away with just our memories. It’s time to move on. We’re done. There’s no reason to fight any more,” she added.

As per The Guardian report, the house was first scouted by the Breaking Bad crew in 2006.

During the five seasons of the show, which aired from 2008 to 2013, the exteriors and the backyard of the house were used extensively to portray the house of lead character Walter White, alias Heisenberg, a chemistry teacher who becomes a drug lord after being diagnosed with cancer.

'Average of 300 cars came around house each day'

Quintana told local media that an average of 300 cars come past the house each day. In 2015, her late mother Fran said that the family had been besieged by visitors attempting to recreate a scene from Breaking Bad where Walter White throws a pizza on the roof of the house.

In that same year, the show's creator, Vince Gilligan, urged fans to stop bombarding the house.

Quintana and her family decided to tighten security around the house following an incident when a person left a package addressed to Walter White on the doorstep.

