A sturdy stone structure stands tall in India's IT hub, Bengaluru, which the owner claims can withstand the test of time. A video posted by social media influencer Priyam Saraswat is garnering attention for the unique feature. The owner and the architect claim that no cement was used for the construction; it's a marvel built with only Indian grey granite and sandstone.

On asking about his motivation to come up with a concept like this, the owner was prompt in his response: 'sustainability and net zero emission'. With the use of the non-blasting method, the owner claims no dust is produced to pollute the environment. He added that concrete structures have a life that is less than 100 years, while this will stand tall for over 1,000 years. He seemed confident about his claims.

He also claimed it's the first of its kind on the planet, while that remains open for discussion, as the house is made using a method that was used to build old temples across the country.

Netizens are curious about the design and have been flooding the comment section. Many were curious about the design: "Beautiful, but how has he layered the tiles or granite flooring without cement?"

Another user, Anuj Rathi, wrote, "Mind-blowing! And just like the ancient Indian temples, this house will stand for a thousand years and beyond."

"Wow, I am sure anyone who enters the house will get temple vibes, as it is built completely in stone. This is the real inspirational construction for new generations," wrote Madhuri.

Vasanth Kumar wrote,"Those who praised it as pure nature don't realise how much granite stone was cut from the hills. Please use wisely and leave some Mother Nature for the next generation.

Subramanian Anand added, "What if everyone starts to do this? We won't see mountains in the next decade. You are not going to live in the house for more than 100 years, then what's the point? Temples are not like that… It is used to find peace, to share knowledge, etc., which needs to be passed on so they can use it. This is destroying the future resources for present happiness."