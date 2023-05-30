New Zealand: Buy pizza from this pizzaria now, pay 'in the afterlife'. Here's how it works

Pizza is not just food; for some, it's an emotion, a joy of life. What if you could order a pizza right now and pay later? Sounds interesting, right? A pizza restaurant in New Zealand has gone one step further: buy now, pay in the afterlife.



Here's how the one-of-a-kind payment method, which is admittedly a marketing stunt poking fun at the 'pay later schemes', works. 'Buy now, Pay later' New Zealand's pizza chain Hell's Pizza announced an uncanny payment method for its customers: the "buy now, pay later" concept offering door-to-door pizza delivery, but with a twist.

According to the restaurant's official website, the "Afterlife Pay" policy will be available to only '666' customers, who will have to sign a legally enforceable agreement in their will to defer payment until after they die.

However, as customers found the scheme unusual at first, the pizza chain assured them that there were no hidden penalties or frauds.

The company's CEO, Benn Cumming, claimed that the arrangement alleviated New Zealand's growing problem of falling into the "buy now, pay later" trap. He said that AfterPay Life is a lighthearted campaign intended to show that you can have pizza and eat it too without any pesky penalties.

Speaking to a media outlet, he stated that the marketing stunt was inspired by the current buy now, pay later programme affecting Kiwis.

"We're seeing a growing number of people using the schemes to buy essential items like food, and we think it's taking it a step too far when you've got quick service restaurants like ours being asked to offer BNPL for what is considered a treat." How can you avail the free pizza? Users wanting to get the free pizza need to visit the official website of the pizza chain and register themselves.

If selected, the company will then invite the individuals to sign a "genuine amendment to their will authorising the collection of the cost of their pizza upon death."

No interest or extra fees will be charged as the deal is legally enforceable. The scheme is addictive, and can lead to debt While this scheme sounds interesting, the Consumer Protection Authority of New Zealand, after detailed research, has warned people of possible addictive behaviour and the high risk of leading people to debt.

The organisation also wanted customers to not use the system only to get a free pizza, as it was originally introduced to help New Zealanders cope with the high expense of living in the country.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE