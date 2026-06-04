/New York Police probes bizarre sightings of people emerging from manholes at night

The New York Police and the Department of Environmental Protection are investigating a bizarre mystery involving people emerging from manholes in New York City. The investigation follows a series of videos depicting mysterious human figures emerging in and out of manholes at night that circulated on social media platforms. According to surveillance videos, three such separate incursions were captured.

One of the videos features seven people emerging from the manhole in Brooklyn’s Gravesend neighbourhood around 2 am in local time. Another video features a group of headlamp-wearing, shovel-bearing individuals emerging from a manhole in Williamsburg, some of them changing clothes beside parked cars, before fleeing the scene.

“The NYPD, to make sure there was not a threat to the public, sent their highly trained Emergency Services Unit officers into the sewer system to make sure nothing nefarious had been left behind by the individuals – nothing was found,” said the New York City Police Department in a statement on Monday. The city's Department of Environmental Protection also investigated and did not find any damage to the sewer system equipment.

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Speaking to NBC New York, witness Aki Jakupovic said: “Three random guys walking around in a strange suit, open the sewer, go in like Ninja Turtles.” Nobody seems to be sure what they were doing. The NYPD says there's no threat to the public and theorises that they may be searching for valuables which they might have dropped.

But these incidents were reported for three separate instances over the past month. “I was looking at them, they were looking at me, you know, I could tell they were up to no good. They went in there, closed the cover, like, you know, they were never here.” There have been no arrests yet, but speculation on social media ranges from a treasure hunt to a serial killer to the secret planting of bombs.