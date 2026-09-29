/Netherlands euthanises 1-year-old child for the first time since 2024 law

The Netherlands government has announced that the first child to be euthanised in the country was only 1 year old. Health Minister Sophie Hermans had said in June this year that a child under the age of 12 had died from euthanasia at the end of 2025 because of severe illness. Now a new report released by a committee has revealed that this child was "almost 24 months old."

The committee reviews all late-term abortions and medically assisted deaths of children. According to the report, the child was born at 26 weeks, and the premature birth had caused serious complications. The child had "extensive brain damage" and multiple infections. The baby developed sepsis by four months of age.

When it was eight months old, the baby was diagnosed with a rare and serious form of epilepsy called infantile spasms syndrome (also known as West syndrome) and cerebral palsy. The baby suffered from seizures, because of which the baby developed a severe sleeping disorder. Besides these, the baby also had respiratory problems, coughing fits and a swallowing disorder.

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The baby was suffering from several health issues

The report added that "in the course of the child’s short life, there was a complete lack of development or improvement." The committee further said that the baby's "motor skills, behaviour and personality were severely affected, and there would be no improvement" in the future.

Several medical and non-medical interventions were carried out, but "the parents and the physician saw no improvement in the child’s condition and were convinced that the child was suffering unbearably and without prospect of improvement."

After discussing all their options, the parents asked the physician to terminate their baby's life. "The physician had acted with due care" in the case, the committee noted in its report. The Dutch government had passed a new euthanasia law in 2024 under which children below the age of 12 could also be euthanised. This was the first time since then that it was done.