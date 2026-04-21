/Nature’s plot twist! Tiger, cheetah, leopard spotted together in ‘rare’ moment in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore – WATCH

In an unusual moment, a tiger, a cheetah, and a leopard were spotted in an unusual moment in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. The three predators were seen in Zone 9 of the park and photographed by tourists and forest officials, the Rajasthan Forest Department said. The officials have described the moment as “rare” and “unscripted” as the three animals were spotted in the same landscape and in a single window of time.

In a post on social media, the Rajasthan Forest Department posted visuals of the tiger, cheetah, and leopard captured on camera. “Ranthambhore ~ on a day the forest chose to surprise,” it wrote in the caption. “In Zone 9, a tiger, a leopard, and a cheetah, three of the wild’s most elusive beings, sighted in the same landscape, in a single window of time.”

Zone 9 is located about 45 minutes away from the tiger reserve at the banks of the Chakal River. Such sightings are extremely uncommon, given the territorial nature of these wild cats.

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“Moments like these are rare, unscripted, and impossible to plan. They remind us what our forests are truly capable of,” the department added.

It is believed that the young male cheetah strayed from Kuno National Park, which is home to 54 of the species, including adults and cubs.

Nestled in the Sawai Madhopur district of southeastern Rajasthan, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is one of India’s most distinguished wildlife parks. Spanning nearly 1,334 square kilometres, the reserve was once the royal hunting ground of the Jaipur dynasty. In 1955, it was declared a wildlife sanctuary. Later, it became part of the ambitious Project Tiger initiative in 1973.

Rathambore features dramatic landscapes, including dense forests, open grasslands, and serene lakes, drawing over 650,000 to 700,000 tourists every year. It also hosts the historic Ranthambore Fort on a hill inside the territory. Its main attractions remain tigers, which are often spotted in daylight, making it a hotspot for wildlife photographers and enthusiasts.