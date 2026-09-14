/National Engineering Day 2026: How is India's engineering changing as country moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047?

When India marks its 100 years of independence by 2047, the country's growth will not be only assessed by how fast it grows, but how and what it builds for own and the world. The questions will hover around global technology cycles: whether India remains a consumer or becomes an architect of the systems the world depends on.



In terms of development in engineering and technology sectors, India is making a spectacular shift from basic software services and IT outsourcing toward advanced deep-tech, semiconductor manufacturing, and artificial intelligence. It is also engineering domestic data centres, sovereign AI systems, and semiconductor fabrication to control its own technological infrastructure.



Civil and structural engineering now relies heavily on LiDAR, drone surveys, Building Information Modelling (BIM), and 3D terrain modelling to accelerate large-scale infrastructure delivery. The focus has also expanded to a full-stack model combining physical assets with advanced computing, quantum research, and green manufacturing (such as hydrogen and advanced battery R&D).

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In the education sector, engineering and workforce training are moving toward outcome-based learning, automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence to close the country's technical skill gaps. Out of these, how can we miss about the engineering and technological advancement of ISRO? Currently, ISRO is shifting routine rocket and satellite manufacturing to the private sector so it can focus on advanced research, human spaceflight, and deep-space exploration.

India's engineering making fundamental transformation

In response to the changing engineering landscape, industry leaders say the profession itself is undergoing a quiet but fundamental transformation, one being driven as much by artificial intelligence and automation as by the scale of the country's ambitions for 2047, when India aims to become a fully developed nation.



They noted that across sectors ranging from financial technology to semiconductors, renewable energy and industrial automation, engineers are being asked to do more than solve technical problems. They are increasingly expected to work alongside business teams, understand end-to-end systems, and take responsibility for outcomes rather than just outputs.



Shishir Saxena, Head of Solution Architecture - Record Keeping Platforms, Fidelity International, said, "The role of an engineer is evolving rapidly. It is increasingly not just about solving technical challenges, but about working closely with business teams to build solutions that create meaningful client outcomes. India’s engineering talent is uniquely positioned to do this at scale, contributing to global initiatives and helping solve complex challenges across markets.

AI, automation and advanced data capabilities are giving our engineering teams powerful new ways to experiment, work more efficiently and focus on the problems that matter most."

“As AI-generated code becomes increasingly prevalent, the volume of code being created is growing significantly. In this environment, the ability to comprehend, interpret and effectively review code written collaboratively by engineers and AI agents will become just as important as writing new code. The engineers of the future will need to excel not only at creation, but also at understanding, validating and integrating work across human and AI contributors. But technology is only one part of the equation. The real value comes from combining it with deep domain expertise, curiosity, collaboration and human judgment. As India looks towards 2047, I believe our engineers will play an important role in building capabilities that strengthen businesses, improve customer experiences and deliver sustainable, long-term value,” he added.

Ponni Carlin, Co-founder & COO, iVP Semi, said," The prototype is the easy part. Getting from a board that works on a bench to a product that can be built, tested and shipped the same way ten thousand times, that is where engineering in India is genuinely changing. The engineers who matter most to us now think about test coverage, documentation and sourcing while they are still drawing the schematic, not six months later. Automation and AI have absorbed much of the repetitive work, so judgement is what remains: how a product is qualified, where it is sourced, how it will perform in a customer's system."

“Viksit Bharat 2047 will not be built on prototypes. It will be built by engineers who can carry a design all the way to volume production and keep it there. That is the capability India is still building, and every engineer who acquires it makes the country a little less dependent on someone else's supply chain,” Carlin added.

Engineering challenge for generation capacity

Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director and CEO, Hartek Power, said, "India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 is fundamentally an engineering journey. As the country scales renewable energy in India, strengthens its power infrastructure and builds a more resilient energy ecosystem, the role of engineers is moving well beyond conventional project execution. At Hartek Power, we see this transformation closely through our work as one of the leading solar EPC companies, alongside grid connectivity, smart grid solutions, and substation infrastructure, as well as emerging areas such as battery energy storage systems. With India targeting a significantly larger share of clean energy in its power mix, the engineering challenge is no longer simply about adding generation capacity. It is about ensuring that this capacity can be integrated into the grid efficiently, reliably and sustainably."

He noted that this is also changing the capabilities expected from the next generation of engineers and added that technical expertise is set to remain the foundation; however, engineers will increasingly need to understand digitalisation, automation, energy storage, data-driven decision-making and evolving smart grid system technologies.

“Most importantly, they will need the ability to look at infrastructure as an interconnected ecosystem rather than as individual projects. For India, scale will be equally important. The technologies that shape Viksit Bharat 2047 must be adapted to Indian requirements and deployed in a manner that is commercially viable, resilient and capable of serving a rapidly growing economy a responsibility that renewable energy companies and EPC companies in India increasingly share. National Engineers' Day is therefore an opportunity to recognise not only the contribution engineers have made to India's development, but also the responsibility they carry for shaping the future of solar energy and its infrastructure. The engineer of 2047 will not merely build infrastructure; they will help design the systems, technologies and solutions that enable a more sustainable, connected and developed India,” he added.

Sriram Lakshminarayanan, President of Honeywell Technology & Connected Solutions (HTCS), Honeywell Technologies said," As India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, engineers are evolving from technical problem-solvers to architects of innovation, business transformation and national progress. At Honeywell Technologies, where HTCS serves as our global engineering and technology powerhouse, we see this shift firsthand. Our teams work across the entire innovation lifecycle, from new product development and AI-powered R&D to deployment and lifecycle support, helping turn breakthrough ideas into real-world outcomes. What is particularly exciting today is that many of these innovations are being engineered in India for global impact."