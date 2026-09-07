/From AI adoption to AI execution: How enterprises are moving from experimentation to intelligent, automated decision-making

Businesses across sectors are entering a decisive new phase with the entry of Artificial intelligence (AI) into the industry. It is rapidly making a wider and significant transformation for different companies in terms of their requirement at the workstation for different roles. Alongside technical use, AI is being utilised extensively in several academic and administrative workforces, including drafting emails, summarising reports, and generating insights at speed. In addition, newer systems are being designed to update records or route decisions through pre-defined workflows.



It can be said that all the businesses and firms which were utilising chatbots and content-generating tools earlier are now pushing AI beyond conversations, into systems that can actually execute tasks within business workflows. This shift marks a move from AI that advises to AI that acts, prompting firms to actually put AI to work in their day-to-day operations.



In the recent past, several companies limited their AI efforts to pilot projects and proof-of-concept trials. But several experts indicated that this phase is now giving way to something more substantial: embedding AI directly into core business processes so it can make automated decisions, rather than simply supporting analysis.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Reacting to it, the CEO of DAAS Labs, Prasad Rai, stated that real value from AI comes from building it into the heart of business processed along with isolated experiments. He underscored that the move needs firms to first get the basics right, including a solid data foundation, proper workflow integration and strong governance, before layering AI on top. Without that groundwork, he cautioned, companies simply end up repeating the same old limitations, just faster.



"Organisations are now evolving beyond the early stage of AI adoption, which largely involved pilot projects, proof of concepts, and isolated experimentation. The true power of AI lies in embedding intelligence into the very heart of business processes, enabling faster, automated decision-making rather than analysis alone. This requires a proper data foundation, workflow integration, governance practices, and deliberate integration of AI into existing enterprise systems, because execution without this groundwork simply reproduces the limitations of the old process at greater speed, " Prasad Rai said.



"AI Execution for us at DAAS Labs means the convergence of data, analytics, automation, and intelligence. With these capabilities combined, companies move beyond reacting to market conditions and begin anticipating them; they identify emerging opportunities, optimise operations, and make decisions with greater speed and accuracy. Predictive analytics, automation of routine processes, and AI-driven recommendations are already transforming how businesses operate, and this shift will only accelerate," he added.



He further added that AI's future lies ahead with intelligence embedded within business processes, despite only being layered on top of them. Rai emphasised that AI should act as a continuous layer of intelligence that supports people, automates routine decisions, streamlines workflows, and produces measurable business outcomes. "The organisations that succeed in this transition will not be those that adopt AI the fastest, but those that execute on it with discipline, embedding it deeply enough to innovate at scale and remain competitive over the long term," he also said.

Real barrier is trust, not technology

Similarly, Sukesh Shetty, Founder and CEO of Away.ai, gave a different lens on the same topic, noting that most enterprises already have some AI pilot running, so adoption itself is no longer the challenge; trust is. He explained that there is a meaningful difference between AI recommending a course of action and AI being allowed to act on that decision without supervision.



"Enterprises are no longer struggling to adopt AI; most already have a pilot running somewhere. The struggle now is trust, not adoption. Handing AI a decision, and letting it act on that decision unsupervised, is a different task than running a pilot. That gap rarely comes down to weak technology. It comes down to governance nobody has built yet, the accountability and the plan for when it gets something wrong. Plenty of companies are comfortable letting AI recommend an answer. Very few have built the oversight and the fallback needed to let it commit to one. Travel makes this clearest, where a wrong automated call costs someone a flight or a booking, a very different kind of mistake than a bad recommendation. People trust what AI tells them far more than they trust what AI does on their behalf, and that gap has nothing to do with better models. It comes down to earning the right to act, one small, verifiable decision at a time, before ever being handed a bigger one. Execution is not a more advanced form of adoption. It is a completely different level of trust, and most enterprises have not built that muscle yet," Shetty said.



Sri Mookiah, Founder & CEO, LOWCODEMINDS, said, "What we are seeing now is that enterprises have moved past asking whether they should adopt AI. Most are already experimenting with copilots, agents and different AI models. The harder question is whether any of this is actually changing how work gets done. That is where I believe Knowledge Work Automation becomes important. For years, we automated predictable, rules-based tasks, but a large part of enterprise work was still dependent on people reading documents, going through emails, pulling information from different systems, applying their experience and deciding what should happen next. AI is now allowing us to automate much more of that work."