/National Consumer Rights Day 2025: Why consumer protection matters — know its history and significance

National Consumer Day 2025 is observed annually on December 24 to educate Indian citizens about consumer rights and responsibilities. It also focuses on the protection of consumers from unfair trade practices, defective products, misleading advertisements and unethical services. In addition, this day also reminds consumers that they are legally protected stakeholders.

In 2025, National Consumer Day is guided by the theme “Efficient and Speedy Disposal through Digital Justice,” reflecting the continued focus of India on technology-enabled, accessible, and timely consumer grievance redressal.

What is the significance of National Consumer Day?

The National Consumer Day reminds students of the importance of being informed and conscious consumers. Young people and students form a major consumer group and are future decision-makers who can influence the direction of markets and public policy.

For students, knowledge of consumer rights promotes safer online purchasing, helps them identify misleading advertisements, and familiarises them with grievance redressal systems. Activities held in schools and colleges on this day encourage responsible conduct, self-empowerment and active involvement in wider social change.

What is the history of National Consumer Day?

National Consumer Rights Day commemorates the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act, a landmark law that came into force on December 24, 1986. The Act marked a turning point in safeguarding consumers against unfair trade practices, defective goods and deficient services. This landmark act was later replaced by the comprehensive Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which took effect on July 20, 2020, introducing e-commerce regulations and central consumer protection authorities.

This act also led to the creation of a three-tier consumer dispute redressal mechanism at the district, state and national levels. Over the years, the law has evolved to address several modern challenges, which include e-commerce, culminating in the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Why consumer protection matters in India?