Mysterious brown creature washes up on a beach in Australia

A strange brown blob washed ashore on an Australian beach, leaving viewers perplexed as to what the creature may be.

On Monday, a photo was uploaded to the Australian Native Animals Facebook page of a'sunburnt' mass sitting among the low tide.

The unnamed species was discovered near Kemp Beach in Yeppoon, on the southern end of Queensland's Great Barrier Reef.

While people offered their ideas for identifying the organism, eagle-eyed commentators appeared to agree that it was a tomato jellyfish.





Several social media users speculated that it was a sea tomato jellyfish, a blob fish, or a clump of shark eggs.

According to marine researcher Dr. Lisa Gershwin, the jellyfish was most likely a lion's mane cyanea barkeri.



The species is not dangerous to people, although it can sting if handled by beachgoers.

When the jellyfish washes up on the beach, it may sometimes emit a foul odour, which acts as a natural deterrent to keep people away.

The blob fish is a member of the fathead sculpin family, which is found in marine waters in the Indian and Pacific seas, often in depths ranging from 100 to 2,800 metres.



