Musk's mission: Build a city on Mars to become a 'spacefaring civilization', multi-planet species

SpaceX founder Elon Musk in a tweet once again spoke about a "permanent base" on the Moon.

"It's been now almost 1/2 century since humans were last on the Moon. That's too long, we need to get back there," Musk tweeted.

"It's been now almost 1/2 century since humans were last on the moon. That's too long, we need to get back there & have a permanent base — a big permanently occupied base. And then build a city on Mars to become a spacefaring civilization, a multi-planet species”

The Tesla chief went one step further and added "build a city on Mars to become a spacefaring civilization, a multi-planet species.”

It is not the first time Musk, 50, has spoken about a "permanent base" on the Moon. Earlier this year, he had said it was the next logical step for humanity during a video link at a forum in Russia.

This week Musk's SpaceX collaborated with NASA to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid as real-world proof of concept should a potential doomsday occur someday.

Musk was excited as the SpaceX rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Musk declared: "Avenge the dinosaurs!!" NASA joined in tweeting: "Asteroid Dimorphos: we're coming for you!"

☀️ The warmth of sunshine on just-unrolled solar panels. Nothing like it.



"We've received our first signals from #DARTMission, which will continue to roll out its solar arrays in the coming hours and prepare for its 10-month, one-way trip to the asteroid," the NASA tweet said.

The final act of destorying the asteroid is set to take place later next year.

