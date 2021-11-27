Musk's mission: Build a city on Mars to become a 'spacefaring civilization', multi-planet species

File photo of Elon Musk. Photograph:( Zee News Network )
SpaceX founder Elon Musk in a tweet once again spoke about a "permanent base" on the Moon.
"It's been now almost 1/2 century since humans were last on the Moon. That's too long, we need to get back there," Musk tweeted.
"It's been now almost 1/2 century since humans were last on the moon. That's too long, we need to get back there & have a permanent base — a big permanently occupied base. And then build a city on Mars to become a spacefaring civilization, a multi-planet species”— Gail Alfar (Austin) (@GailAlfarATX) November 25, 2021
@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/Tb5RROlCkm
The Tesla chief went one step further and added "build a city on Mars to become a spacefaring civilization, a multi-planet species.”
It is not the first time Musk, 50, has spoken about a "permanent base" on the Moon. Earlier this year, he had said it was the next logical step for humanity during a video link at a forum in Russia.
This week Musk's SpaceX collaborated with NASA to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid as real-world proof of concept should a potential doomsday occur someday.
Musk was excited as the SpaceX rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Musk declared: "Avenge the dinosaurs!!" NASA joined in tweeting: "Asteroid Dimorphos: we're coming for you!"
Avenge the dinosaurs!! https://t.co/knL2pFLGzF— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2021
☀️ The warmth of sunshine on just-unrolled solar panels. Nothing like it.— NASA (@NASA) November 24, 2021
Our #DARTMission has unfurled its two 28-foot-long solar arrays, the last milestone in today's successful launch. https://t.co/CwG2zVCsl7 pic.twitter.com/sqkgqdbHin
"We've received our first signals from #DARTMission, which will continue to roll out its solar arrays in the coming hours and prepare for its 10-month, one-way trip to the asteroid," the NASA tweet said.
The final act of destorying the asteroid is set to take place later next year.
(With inputs from Agencies)