Tesla CEO Elon Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson, 20 unguardedly spoke about the SpaceX billionaire who is now a Donald Trump ally. In a two-hour live stream with leftist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, Wilson went on to call Musk an ‘insecure buffoon’. Yes, you heard that right. Not only that, she spoke at length about her father’s behaviour during her childhood, his gaming skills and plans to colonise Mars.

Advertisment

Online Critism

Wilson started by speaking about how much online hate she receives and called herself a “teen nepo baby. “I am a tranny. I am famous. Sometimes people are mad at me because I am a tranny," she said in the interview to Piker. Speaking further she said, “That happens. A lot more because I am famous. I don’t care, people can send me as much hate comments as they want.”

‘Tesla is a Ponzi scheme’

Advertisment

She then claimed that Tesla operates like a Ponzi scheme and said, “Look up PE ratio and then look at Tesla stock compared to other car companies," she said. “It's not a car company. It's a Ponzi scheme.”

An ‘insecure buffoon’

She hit out at Musk for always yelling at his employees when asked about how much he works on any given day.

Advertisment

“Most of the time I saw him working he was just yelling at employees in the car while we watched, horrified, like viscerally screaming," Wilson said in reply to the question.

Vivian Musk (formerly Xavier) snaps after being provoked by streamer Hasan Piker, alleging that Tesla is a Ponzi scheme due to its high P/E ratio.pic.twitter.com/81XF0SBLlg — Department of Government Efficiency News (@DOGE__news) March 29, 2025

She went on to call him an “insecure buffoon” and a narcissist.

In 2024, eight former SpaceX employees alleged Musk of sexual harassment and retaliation. They said Musk “runs his company in the dark ages.”

Colonisation of Mars a ‘marketing scheme’

Musk’s ambitious plans to colonise Mars was also slammed by Wilson, who said, “It’s a marketing scheme that everyone somehow fell for despite being debunked by a f****** Google search.”

Musk’s gaming skills ‘cringe’

“I can expose something that I think is really fucking funny,” Wilson said and added “He would try to constantly get us me and my brother play ranked with him, and I’m 90% sure it was just because we could carry him.”

“He was fucking dogshit awful, like god-awful,” Wilson said, calling her father “cringe," she further said.