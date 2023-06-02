Mumbai to Goa in 7 hours 50 minutes: Vande Bharat offers fastest runtime; Check train timings & ticket price

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat will be the fastest train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Madgaon, covering a distance of 586 kilometres in 7 hours and 50 minutes. The average speed of the train is 75 km/h. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new Vande Bhara Express from Mumbai to Goa on Saturday, June 3, at around 11 AM. At least eight Vande Bharat trains have been inaugurated in the last two months.

The train will have seven commercial stops, including Dadar, Thane, and Ratnagiri. The train will also have a technical halt at Roha. However, boarding or deboarding will not be allowed at this station.

After PM Modi flags off the new train, Mumbai will have four Vande Bharat trains, one each for Gandhinagar, Shirdi, Sholapur, and Madgaon. It will also be the fifth Vande Bharat Express from Maharashtra, as one train is operational on the Nagpur-Bilaspur route. Furthermore, it is the first Vande Bharat Express from Goa.

Maharashtra has the most number of Vande Bharat trains in India. The state got the first train on September 30, 2022, that ran from Mumbai to Gandhinagar. The Ministry of Railways has geared up the production and delivery of semi-high-speed trains made in India.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Goa. Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Timings According to the official documents, during the non-monsoon period, the Mumbai to Goa Vande Bharat Express will start at 05:25 AM IST from CSMT in Mumbai and reach at 01:15 PM in Madgaon. On its way back, it will depart at 02:35 PM from Madgaon and arrive at CSMT at 10:25 PM. The train will operate six days a week, except Friday. Earlier, it took at least 9 hours to reach Goa from Mumbai.