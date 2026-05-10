/Mother’s Day 2026: History, significance, and 50+ heartfelt wishes for mom

Mother’s Day is one of the most special days dedicated to all mothers who nurture their children with warmth, sacrifice, and joy. Celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May, this year the celebration falls on May 10.

In the USA, India, and many other countries, the day honours mothers, maternal bonds, and motherhood, focusing on appreciating them by gifting flowers, cards, a delicious feast, and by spending quality family time with them.

Mother's Day 2026: History

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Mother’s Day was first founded in 1908 in the United States by Anna Jarvis to honour her late mother, who was a peace activist. She soon began campaigning to mark a dedicated day to recognise all mothers. Reportedly, she organised the first formal Mother’s Day celebration in Grafton, West Virginia, in May 1908, three years after her mother died.

Anna Jarvis Photograph: (X)

As her work gradually captured the attention of more citizens and supporters, there was a growing demand in the US for the day to be declared a national holiday. In 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson officially proclaimed the second Sunday of May as Mother’s Day.

How is it celebrated?

Mother’s Day serves as a reminder to express deep gratitude and love to the mothers who are the pillars of support for the entire family. Whether honouring biological mothers, grandmothers, stepmothers, adoptive mothers or other maternal figures, this day has a profoundly positive impact on the lives of many.

50+ heart-touching wishes, quotes, messages, images and Instagram captions for Mom

Check the list of 50+ heart-touching and thoughtful Mother’s Day wishes, messages, images, and Instagram captions to share with your mom and with anyone who has been a maternal figure in your life.

Happy Mother's Day 2025: Wishes

1. Happy Mother’s Day 2025 to the woman whose love shaped my world and whose strength inspires me every day.

2. Wishing you a beautiful Mother’s Day 2025 filled with the same warmth, care, and love you give so effortlessly all year long.

3. Happy Mother’s Day 2025, Mom! Your endless patience and unconditional love are the greatest gifts I’ve ever known.

4. To the heart of our family, Happy Mother’s Day 2025. Your love is the reason everything feels like home.

5. Wishing you joy, peace, and all the happiness you deserve this Mother’s Day 2025 and always.

6. Happy Mother’s Day 2025 to the strongest woman I know. Your sacrifices never go unnoticed, and your love never goes unappreciated.

7. Mom, you are my first teacher, best friend, and forever hero. Happy Mother’s Day 2025!

8. On Mother’s Day 2025, I just want to say thank you for every hug, every lesson, and every act of love you’ve given me.

9. Happy Mother’s Day 2025! May your day be as special, beautiful, and kind-hearted as you are.

10. To my dearest Mom, your love is my greatest blessing. Wishing you a joyful and peaceful Mother’s Day 2025.

Happy Mother's Day 2025: Quotes

11. A mother’s love is the quiet strength that turns ordinary moments into lifelong memories.

12. No language can fully express the depth of a mother’s love, yet every heart understands it.

13. Mothers don’t just give life—they teach us how to live it with kindness and courage.

14. The world feels safer simply because a mother’s love exists within it.

15. A mother is the only person who turns sacrifice into unconditional love without ever asking for anything in return.

16. Behind every strong person is a mother who believed in them first.

17. A mother’s hug is where all worries lose their power and peace begins.

18. Love begins with a mother and never truly ends, no matter how far we go.

19. Mothers are the silent poets of love, writing devotion in every act of care.

20. The beauty of motherhood lies not in perfection, but in endless love that never fades.

Happy Mother's Day 2025: Messages

21. Happy Mother’s Day 2025 to the woman whose love, strength, and sacrifices shaped my entire world. Thank you for being my constant support.

22. A mother’s love is the purest form of care and the strongest kind of strength. Wishing you a beautiful Mother’s Day 2025.

23. No matter how far life takes me, your guidance and love will always stay with me. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom.

24. Thank you for turning ordinary moments into the happiest memories of my life. Happy Mother’s Day 2025.

25. Behind every lesson, every success, and every smile of mine is your endless patience and love. Happy Mother’s Day.

26. Your love has always been my safe place and your words my greatest comfort. Wishing you a wonderful Mother’s Day 2025.

27. Mothers make life softer, brighter, and stronger all at once. Thank you for everything you do every single day.

28. Happy Mother’s Day to the person who taught me kindness, courage, and unconditional love without ever asking for anything in return.

29. Your sacrifices may go unnoticed by the world, but they are the reason for every blessing in my life. Happy Mother’s Day 2025.

30. A mother’s heart carries endless love and silent strength. Today is a reminder of how deeply appreciated you truly are.

Happy Mother's Day 2025: Instagram captions

31. Built from my mother’s love and strength.

32. Her love made me who I am today.

33. Forever grateful for my first home—my mom.

34. Everything good in me started with her.

35. My biggest blessing calls me her child.

36. Strong women raise strong hearts.

37. Her care is my forever comfort.

38. A mother’s love never goes out of style.

39. Life feels softer with a mother like mine.

40. Happy Mother’s Day to my forever safe place.

Happy Mother's Day 2025: Images

Happy Mother's Day Photograph: (Pexels)

Happy Mother's Day Photograph: (Pexels)

Happy Mother's Day Photograph: (Pexels)

Happy Mother's Day Photograph: (Pexels)