/Mother’s Day 2026: 7 best movies to watch with your mom on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. On this special day, plan a day full of happiness and joy with your mother by watching the perfect mom-themed movies available on OTT platforms.
Mother’s Day is almost here. Want to plan a day full of happiness and quality time with your mother? Take a look at the curated list of movies that are perfect to watch on this special occasion.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
The heartfelt family comedy film features Sridevi, Adil Hussain, and many more. It explores the life story of a housewife and caterer, who is usually mocked by her family for not knowing or speaking English. Later, she decides that learning the language helps her rediscover herself and reassert her value as a mother and a wife.
Where to watch: Netflix
This movie focuses on a high school senior who has a turbulent relationship with her mother. It stars Saoirse Ronan, Lucas Hedges, Laurie Metcalf, and more. The story follows Lady Bird (Ronan), who consistently clashes with her pragmatic mother and desperately dreams of escaping her hometown of Sacramento, California.
Where to watch: Netflix
This thriller drama tells how far a mother can go for her children. This film is a story of Debika Chatterjee, played by Rani Mukerji, an Indian woman living in Norway with her family, who fights to regain custody of her children after Norwegian authorities take them away from her.
Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video
The musical comedy film showcases the special bond between mothers and daughters. It revolves around Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) and her family, who are busy preparing for her wedding. The dramatic turn comes when she secretly invites three men, who were her mother, Donna's (Meryl Streep), lovers in the past, with the hope that one of them is her father.
Where to watch: Netflix
Kriti Sanon's Mimi is a comedy-drama about a young Rajasthani dancer, Mimi Rathore, who becomes a surrogate for an American couple to fund her Bollywood dreams. When the couple abandons her, she raises the child alone, only for the biological parents to return four years later.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The film stars Sridevi as a vigilante mother, Devki Sabarwal, a devoted biology teacher, who sets out to avenge her stepdaughter, Arya, after she gets brutally raped at a party.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 1998 comedy drama portrays Isabel (Julia Roberts), who gets engaged to Luke, a divorcee, and tries her best to keep his children happy. Luke's ex-wife, Jackie (Susan Sarandon), initially hates Isabel, but everything changes when Jackie gets diagnosed with cancer.