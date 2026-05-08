/Mother’s Day 2026: Heartfelt photos of Bollywood stars with their moms- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and more

Mother's Day is just around the corner. On this special occasion, take a look at some rare moments shared between Bollywood stars and their mothers, like Alia Bhatt-Soni Razdan and Ranbir-Neetu Kapoor.
There’s nothing more precious than a mother. A mother’s love is pure magical, greater than any other feeling in the universe. As the auspicious day is almost here, revisit some rare and heartfelt moments between Bollywood stars and their moms that can't be missed.
Alia Bhatt shares an amazing bond with her mother, Soni Razdan. She often posts some of her best moments with Razdan and captions them, showcasing her love and respect for her. For Alia, her mother is the safest place and an anchor who provides strength and guidance throughout her career.
Ranbir Kapoor shares a strong and affectionate bond with his mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor. Their relationship has been witnessed by audiences on several TV shows, where they showcased a pure mother-son relationship.
Athiya Shetty and her mother, Mana Shetty, share a deeply loving and close bond filled with friendship, respect, and mutual admiration. The actress often cites her mother as a source of strength, calm, and inspiration for her aesthetic yet chic fashion.
These three leading ladies, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Babita Kapoor, share a most precious bond. In an old interview, Kareena Kapoor referred to her mother as a god and the person she prays to.
Deepika Padukone shares a deeply close and respectful bond with her mother, Ujjala Padukone. The Pathaan star often describes her as the real hero and the strong pillar of her family.
Vicky Kaushal is very attached to her mother. The actor is seen sharing rare pictures with Veena Kaushal and most of the time calls her “Maate” (mother).