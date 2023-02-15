Microsoft to kill off Internet Explorer completely

People of certain age were introduced to facinating Worldwide Web in times when Internet Explorer was the undisputed king of web browsers. Though Netscpae Navigator did create some stir but it was soon crushed by the good ol' Internet Explorer, a Microsoft software in an era the company was at the very top of all things tech. This was pre-Chrome and even pre-Google era.

The much loved 'IE' could not keep up with the competition however, and was soon overtaken by Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari and more. Internet Explorer even came to symbolise all things slow, a far cry from times of its undisputed reign.

Microsoft is now killing off the browser completely. This is taking place after 30 years of its initial release. Currently, desktop users can see Internet Explorer sitting nicely in the 'Start' menu. But now Microsoft is releasing an update that will redirect users to Edge, the new browswer from Microsoft stables.

“The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE [Internet Explorer] is intended to provide a better user experience and help organisations transition their last remaining IE11 users to Microsoft Edge,” the firm has said as quoted by The Guardian.

The IE icon will disappear from the 'Start' menu in June. And before that, users clicking on the icon will be redirected to Microsoft Edge.

It appears to be final nail in coffin for Internet Explorer which evokes nostalgia of chatrooms, messengers and much much more.