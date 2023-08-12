Michigan woman creates Guinness World Record for longest female beard

A resident of Michigan state of the US was recorded in the Guinness World Records for sporting the world's longest beard on a woman.

Erin Honeycutt, aged 38, managed to cultivate an astonishing 11.8-inch (30cm) beard, primarily due to her condition, polycystic ovarian syndrome, officials of the Guinness World Records said in a press release earlier this week.

What is polycystic ovarian syndrome?

This syndrome is characterised by hormonal imbalances and excessive hair growth.

This health condition enabled Honeycutt to secure the title of the living woman with the planet's lengthiest beard, all without the use of hormones or supplements.

In her journey, Honeycutt had previously resorted to methods such as shaving, waxing, and hair removal products to manage her beard, which began to grow after she turned 13, according to the Guinness news release. She reportedly revealed that she was shaving at least three times a day.

Honeycutt continued this routine throughout her youth and adulthood, until she encountered changes. A loss of vision and a growing weariness of constant shaving led her to embrace the growth of her beard, encouraged by her spouse, Jen.

Honeycutt's health challenges

On February 8, 2023, in Caro, Michigan, Honeycutt secured the record, surpassing the previous mark held by Vivian Wheeler, aged 75, whose beard measured 10.04 inches (25.5cm).

In addition to her world record-making accomplishment, Honeycutt has also confronted several other health challenges.

A bacterial infection during a hospital stay to treat a foot injury compelled her to undergo the amputation of the lower half of one of her legs. Around five years ago, she opted for the amputation when her leg became septic and gangrenous. She reportedly told her doctors that she would cope and move forward.

Though Honeycutt has overcome these hurdles, she has also endured an eye stroke triggered by high blood pressure, robbing her of her central vision.

