Man releases footage of 'flying object', calls British town 'UFO hotspot'

A man has claimed that the North Yorkshire town in England where he resides is an ‘UFO hotspot’ and he even published videos of strange objects flying in the sky near his house. Russ Kellett, who lives in the town of Filey in the Borough of Scarborough, identifies himself as an ‘UFO investigator’ and he even claimed that he has been abducted 'at least 60 times' from the age of 16. Earlier, he made headlines when he claimed that he saw pop star Robbie Williams on an alien spacecraft.

Kellett has now released footage of a dolphin-shaped article flying in the sky. While a lot of people has dismissed his claims by pointing out that the object is just a balloon, he denied the claims.

"People have said they have seen other crafts in the shape of a dolphin. When I put out someone said it was a balloon. If it was a helium balloon you would see the tether,” he told Yorkshire Live.

According to the Yorkshire Live report, he also said that he saw a “flying man” near Halifax.

"It's like nothing I have ever seen in my life. It was going towards Halifax. It came down around that area. People call it the 'flying man. West Yorkshire and the east coast have got all sorts going on."

The abduction claims have also put him in the headlines.

"There was a silver object which I thought was a dustbin. He walked behind this silver object and the next thing it juddered and went up. I thought 'what the heck is this," he said according to the report.