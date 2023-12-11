LIVE TV
Lost from a table, Paris hotel finds customer's missing diamond ring in vacuum cleaner bag

Paris, FranceEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Dec 11, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
Representational image of a diamond ring Photograph:(Others)

A diamond ring for over $800,000 that was reported missing from the Ritz hotel in Paris was later found in a vacuum cleaner bag. The hotel's explanation raised questions, but the client expressed satisfaction.

Questions arose when a $800,000 diamond ring disappeared from the Ritz hotel in Paris, sparking speculation about a targeted theft, an act of negligence, or an opportunistic swipe. Two days later, the hotel provided an unexpected answer to the mystery.

Contrary to various online theories, the Ritz hotel said that its security team had located the missing ring in the bag of a vacuum cleaner. While this explanation raised eyebrows, the hotel insisted that its client, a Malaysian businesswoman, was pleased with the outcome.

How did the ring end up in the vacuum cleaner?

The Malaysian guest reported leaving the ring on a table while she went window shopping, only to discover it missing upon her return.

The hotel initially explored all leads, and police were involved, with prosecutors prepared to handle the case if it pointed to a high-profile burglary. The potential loss was described as "colossal."

Ritz hotel's troubled history

This incident was not the first time the famed Ritz hotel faced security challenges. In 2018, a member of the Saudi royal family reported the theft of approximately $8,60,252 worth of jewelry from her suite. Additionally, five armed men had previously made off with jewels exceeding $4.3 million from display windows within the hotel.

Expressing appreciation for the hotel staff's efforts, the Ritz thanked those involved in the search. However, reports suggested that doubts persisted about the exact circumstances of the ring's discovery. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

