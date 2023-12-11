Want to escape doomsday? A US company is selling affordable $55k bunkers to survive end of times

Located at a former army base, deep in the Black Hills mountain range of South Dakota, a company is selling doomsday prep to interested parties at an affordable price. The real-estate agency named Vivos has prepared 575 catastrophe-ready bunkers which its is looking to sell at $55,000 a pop.

Unlike most Armageddon escape plans which are directed towards the billionaires and uber-rich people of the society, Vivos claims they are targeting basic buyers who are aware that the world might be edging closer to an end and want to be prepared for what may come.

According to the company, the 575 shelters/bunkers are capable of fitting up to 10,000 people and outfitted for a minimum of one year of autonomous operation without people needing to return to the surface.

“Our members are neither ‘preppers’ nor the ‘elite one per cent’, but rather well-educated, average people with a keen awareness of the current global events and a sense of responsibility knowing they must care for and protect their families during these potentially epic and catastrophic times,” Vivos’ executive director, Dante Vicino was quoted as saying by Jam Press.

“Their economic profile is also diverse, from lower middle-class incomes to high-net-worth individuals.”

The smallest of the bunkers offers four twin rooms, a double bedroom and one bathroom. Meanwhile, the largest bunker features eight single bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Prior to the doomsday shelter transformation, the bunkers were used for bomb and munition storage between 1942 and 1967.

Vicino stated that interest for securing a space in the bunker was through the roof and that the company was working on constructing another doomsday bunker community in Germany.

“Inquiries and applications are up over 2,000% year over year, plus sales are up over 300% and growing exponentially,” he said. “Everyone seems to be jumping off the fence and wanting an immediate survival solution.”

Doomsday Clock

In January, earlier this year, the 'Doomsday Clock' was set just 90 seconds short of midnight citing the threats of nuclear war, disease and climate change as determinant factors amid geopolitical volatility led by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The 'Doomsday Clock' is created by the Chicago-based Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. It illustrates how close humanity has come to the end of the world.