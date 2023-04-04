Lori Vallow Daybel’s murder trial begins, check whether the trial will be live-streamed; All you need to know

Lori Vallow Daybel’s murder trial began Monday as the jury selection process officially began. Lori Daybel and her husband Chad Daybell are accused of killing their two children and Chad’s former wife. In an attempt to select 12 jurors and six alternates to hear the case, defence lawyers and prosecutors have spent the last few days reviewing the questionnaires. On Monday, they will start questioning the remaining jury pool participants. The jury selection process might take days to conclude.

Will Lori Vallow Daybel’s murder trial be live-streamed on TV?

No, the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybel will not be live-streamed as per the directions issued by District Judge Steven Boyce. Judge Steven Boyce of the 7th District sided with Vallow Daybell's defence lawyers in September when he ruled that news cameras could not be used in the trial moving forward.

Know everything about Lori Vallow's case

Prosecutors have charged the Daybel couple in relation to the deaths of Lori Vallow Daybell's two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old sister Tylee Ryan. The dead bodies of the two children were later buried at Chad Daybell’s property in Idaho. Investigators say the couple harboured doomsday-focused beliefs and believed they could drive evil spirits and seek revelations from “beyond the spiritual veil.”

Why did Lori Vallow kill the children?

As per various media reports, Lori might have killed the children and Chad’s former wife to collect life insurance money. The couple used to lead a group of people that met to pray, and used to call people “zombies”, who have been possessed by zombies. They used to preach the only way to free a body of the evil spirit was to embrace death. As per investigators, the couple used to call the children and Chad’s former wife zombies.