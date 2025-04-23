Maggie Yu Miao, stepped away from Hong Kong’s entertainment industry in 2023 to work as a waitress in Mainland China. Also known as Yu Miao, the TV star gave up her glamorous acting career as it was "much more manageable than the hectic lifestyle she once led", according to The Star.

The former actress, who shares snippets from her life as a waitress in Dongguan, China, on social media shared a video in which she was seen chopping watermelons. The 37-year-old during the shift cut 30 watermelons for which she was paid 150 yuan. She was previously paid 180 yuan for setting tables.

In the video she also shared a screen shot of a film offered to her. “We have a role here, 500 yuan (RM300) a day. Do you want it?", read the message.

She replied by saying, “I’m in Dongguan now and have some fame here. I’ll consider it first. 500 yuan … should I go to Hong Kong to film a movie or stay here and work?”

When asked why the former TVB actress quit acting and didn't want to return to it, Yu said, “I’m in Dongguan every day, and it’s very fulfilling. I earn money daily.

“Filming is complicated. Sometimes, I have to wait up to a year for a role. I feel that my hard work here in Dongguan is rewarded, so I’m keeping it up,” she further said.

Yu joined Hong Kong broadcaster TVB in 201, the year she became a finalist in the Miss China International Pageant. She was popular for her roles in TV shows like My Lover From The Planet Meow (2016) and Wonder Women, released in the year 2019.