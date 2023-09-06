Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Check day, date, time, quotes and wishes to send to your loved ones

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Janmashtami is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals of all time. The festival holds great significance in Hindu mythology for all Lord Krishna devotees. The festival is celebrated for two consecutive days, this year on September 6 and 7. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna.

This is the 5250th birth anniversary of Vasudeva Krishna. He was born on Asthami Tithi (eighth day) of Krishna Paksha (waning moon). Here's all you need to know about Krishna Janmashtami:

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Date and Time

Ashtami Tithi Begins- 06 September 2023, 03:37 PM

Ashtami Tithi Ends- 07 September 2023, 04:14 PM

What's the significance of Janmashtami?

The festival of Janmashtami holds great significance in the lives of Hindus across the world. On this day, Lord Krishna, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born. He was the eighth incarnation.

Devotees of Lord Krishna are excited for this day and decorate all temples and places with colourful lights and flowers. People prepare various types of sweets and bhog prasad. The devotees also purchase beautiful dresses and jewellery for Krishna.

The festival is majorly celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan. On this day, a large number of devotees visit the places where Lord Krishna had spent his childhood. The temples dedicated to him are such as Banke Bihari temple, Radha Raman temple, Govind Dev, Radha Vallab and many others.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Wishes and Greetings:

May the Natkhat Nand Lal bless you and your family with happiness, health, and prosperity. A very Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you!

I hope Lord Krishna fills your life with love, joy and tranquillity. Have a joyous Krishna Janmashtami.

May Lord Krishna always show you the right path as he did to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

On this sacred occasion of Janmashtami, may the Lord’s divine grace be with you and your family. Have a very Happy Janmashtami!

Let’s celebrate the birth of the Lord Krishna with great enthusiasm, who teaches us the true meaning of love. Wishing you a very happy Krishna Janmashtami to all the devotees of the Lord.

(With inputs from agencies)

