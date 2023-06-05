Korean influencer wins hearts after she takes her parents to the Taj Mahal

A Korean woman has shared a string of pictures with her parents against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal. Her post is winning hearts for all the right reasons. Korean influencer Jiwon is fond of Indian culture. She took her parents to the Taj Mahal to show them the beauty of “Incredible India.” Sharing the pictures with her parents, she wrote, “Korean mummy papa ki Indian beti (Korean parents' Indian daughter) Today I showed Taj Mahal to my parents… and they fell in love with the Taj Mahal.. I’m happy to show them Incredible India. and our guide said I speak Hindi and I wear a kurti so I’m totally Indian. khubsurat taj mahal ke sath sundar gulabi kurti, acha hai na? (Pink kurti looks pretty with the beautiful Taj Mahal, right?)”

In the photos, Jiwon can be seen in a pink salwar suit as she poses with her parents. Her traditional attire and the caption written in Hindi are a testament to her immense love for India.

Instagram users were quick to react to the adorable pictures. Many people sent in their love for the influencer, while some advised her to visit other places as well.

An individual wrote, “Indian and Korean beti.”

Another one hoped that her parents also liked the country and wrote, “Hope your parents also fall in love with this wonderful country.”

An account also advised her to visit a few temples and commented, “Dikhana hi h to Prem mandir , Ram setu , Kedarnath , dikhaiye (Visit Prem Mandir, Ram Setu, Kedarnath as well).”

Delving into her Instagram feed, one can easily depict Jiwon’s love for everything Indian, including the country’s cinema, cuisine and much more. She appears to be a fan of Bollywood movies and songs. She is also learning Hindi to connect well with the people here in India.

Earlier, the influencer visited Rishikesh. Expressing her excitement to visit the pious place, Jiwon wrote, “First day in Rishikesh. I wore New kurti and made a vlog after a long time.. I loved the places a lot !!!I’m so excited for tomorrow as well. Good night, beautiful people.” In the picture, she is in a traditional suit for her temple visit.